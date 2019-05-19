Slumping Rockies look to break 3-game slide

Colorado Rockies (20-24, fourth in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (26-19, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (2-5, 5.68 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 44 strikeouts) Phillies: Jerad Eickhoff (2-2, 2.65 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Phillies are 17-10 in home games. Philadelphia has a collective batting average of .241 this season, led by Jean Segura with an average of .324.

The Rockies are 11-13 on the road. Colorado hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .305 this season, led by Charlie Blackmon with a mark of .353. The Phillies won the last meeting 2-1. Aaron Nola secured his fourth victory and Bryce Harper went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and an RBI for Philadelphia. Antonio Senzatela took his third loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cesar Hernandez leads the Phillies with 48 hits and is batting .294. Segura is 14-for-42 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Nolan Arenado leads the Rockies with 55 hits and is batting .312. Daniel Murphy is 3-for-24 with two doubles and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .218 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Rockies: 5-5, .281 batting average, 5.80 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Phillies Injuries: Vince Velasquez: 10-day IL (forearm), David Robertson: 10-day IL (elbow), Edubray Ramos: 10-day IL (biceps), Tommy Hunter: 60-day IL (arm), Victor Arano: 10-day IL (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-day IL (groin), Scott Kingery: 10-day IL (hamstring).

Rockies Injuries: Chris Rusin: 10-day IL (back), Harrison Musgrave: 10-day IL (elbow), Noel Cuevas: 10-day IL (quad).