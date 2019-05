When will NC State, UNC, Duke play in the ACC baseball tournament? Here’s the schedule.

NC State defeats UNC to take series Photos from the NC State Wolfpack's victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, May 18, 2019. With the victory NC State takes series from UNC and No. 3 seed in ACC tournament. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Photos from the NC State Wolfpack's victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, May 18, 2019. With the victory NC State takes series from UNC and No. 3 seed in ACC tournament.

ACC baseball tournament schedule

Durham Bulls Athletic Park





Tuesday-Sunday





POOL A No. 1 Louisville, No. 8 Clemson, No. 12 Boston College





POOL B No. 2 Georgia Tech, No. 7 Duke, No. 11 Notre Dame





POOL C No. 3 N.C. State, No. 6 Florida State, No. 10 Wake Forest





POOL D No. 4 Miami, No. 5 North Carolina, No. 9 Virginia

Tuesday

No. 12 Boston College vs. No. 8 Clemson, 11 a.m. (FS Carolinas/ACCN Extra)

No. 10 Wake Forest vs. No. 6 Florida State, 3 p.m. (FS Carolinas/ACCN Extra)

No. 11 Notre Dame vs. No. 7 Duke, 7 p.m. (FS Carolinas/ACCN Extra)

Wednesday

No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 12 Boston College, 11 a.m. (FS Carolinas/ACCN Extra)

No. 2 Georgia Tech vs. No. 11 Notre Dame, 3 p.m. (FS Carolinas/ACCN Extra)

No. 9 Virginia vs. No. 5 North Carolina, 7 p.m. (FS Carolinas/ACCN Extra)

Thursday

No. 8 Clemson vs. No. 1 Louisville, 11 a.m. (FS Carolinas/ACCN Extra)





No. 4 Miami vs. No. 9 Virginia, 3 p.m. (FS Carolinas/ACCN Extra)

No. 3 NC State vs. No. 10 Wake Forest, 7 p.m. (FS Carolinas/ACCN Extra)

Friday

No. 7 Duke vs. No. 2 Georgia Tech, 11 a.m. (FS Carolinas/ACCN Extra)

No. 5 North Carolina vs. No. 4 Miami, 3 p.m. (FS Carolinas/ACCN Extra)

No. 6 Florida State vs. No. 3 NC State, 7 p.m. (FS Carolinas/ACCN Extra)

Saturday

Pool A Winner vs. Pool D Winner, 1 p.m. (FS Carolinas/ACCN Extra)

Pool B Winner vs. Pool C Winner, 5 p.m. (FS Carolinas/ACCN Extra)

Sunday

ACC Championship, Noon (ESPN2)