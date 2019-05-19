Wiel, Cave lead Rochester to 6-4 win over Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) -- Zander Wiel hit a solo home run in the seventh inning, and Jake Cave homered and had two hits, driving in two as the Rochester Red Wings defeated the Durham Bulls 6-4 on Sunday. The Red Wings snapped a five-game losing streak with the victory.

The home run by Wiel gave the Red Wings a 5-4 lead.

The Red Wings tacked on another run in the ninth when Cave hit an RBI single, driving in LaMonte Wade.

Jake Reed (1-1) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Hoby Milner (1-1) took the loss in the International League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For the Bulls, Christian Arroyo singled three times.

Despite the loss, Durham is 4-2 against Rochester this season.