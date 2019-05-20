Garcia hits two homers as Tampa defeats Florida 9-2

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Dermis Garcia hit a pair of homers, leading the Tampa Tarpons to a 9-2 win over the Florida Fire Frogs on Monday. The win snapped a seven-game losing streak for the Tarpons.

Oswaldo Cabrera and Giancarlo Stanton also homered for the Tarpons.

The home runs by Garcia, both solo shots, came in the fourth off Nolan Kingham and in the eighth off Sean McLaughlin.

Tampa starter Clarke Schmidt (2-2) picked up the win after allowing just three hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Kingham (2-2) took the loss in the Florida State League game after allowing seven runs and seven hits over seven innings.

With the win, Tampa improved to 3-1 against Florida this season.