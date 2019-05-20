Fraley leads Arkansas to 4-3 win over NW Arkansas

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -- Jake Fraley doubled and singled as the Arkansas Travelers beat the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 4-3 on Monday.

Down 2-0, the Travelers took the lead for good with three runs in the third inning. Fraley and Chris Mariscal hit RBI singles en route to the one-run lead.

The Travelers tacked on another run in the seventh when Jordan Cowan hit an RBI single, scoring Donnie Walton.

NW Arkansas saw its comeback attempt come up short after Meibrys Viloria hit an RBI single, scoring Anderson Miller in the ninth inning to cut the Arkansas lead to 4-3.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Zac Grotz (1-1) got the win with 3 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while NW Arkansas starter Arnaldo Hernandez (2-1) took the loss in the Texas League game.

With the win, Arkansas improved to 6-1 against NW Arkansas this season.