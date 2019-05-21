Sports

Germany beats Finland, Czech Republic tops Swiss at worlds

The Associated Press

Germany's Leon Draisaitl, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides fourth goal during the Ice Hockey World Championships group A match between Germany and Finland at the Steel Arena in Kosice, Slovakia, Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
KOSICE, Slovakia

Leon Draisaitl scored tiebreaking and go-ahead goals late in the third period, lifting Germany to a 4-2 win over Finland at the world hockey championship.

Both Group A teams will advance to the quarterfinals and their seeding will be determined after the United State plays Canada on Tuesday night.

The Czech Republic closed the preliminary round with a 5-4 win over Switzerland in Bratislava, getting one goal and two assists each from Jakub Voracek and Dominik Simon. Both countries in Group B will be among the final eight teams competing in the tournament Thursday.

