Manning, Alcantara spur Erie to 4-0 win over Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) -- Sergio Alcantara singled three times, and Matt Manning struck out 10 over 6 2/3 innings as the Erie SeaWolves beat the Hartford Yard Goats 4-0 on Tuesday.

Manning (4-2) allowed two hits while walking two to pick up the win.

In the second inning, Erie went up 2-0 early after Cam Gibson hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Alcantara. The SeaWolves scored again in the eighth inning when Josh Lester scored on a wild pitch and Jose Azocar scored on a single.

Ty Culbreth (3-3) went five innings, allowing two runs and five hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out three and walked two.

The Yard Goats were held scoreless for the sixth time this season, while the SeaWolves' staff recorded their seventh shutout of the year.