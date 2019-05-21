Aracena’s single leads Wilmington over Salem in 10 innings

SALEM, Va. (AP) -- Ricky Aracena hit an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Wilmington Blue Rocks to a 2-1 win over the Salem Red Sox on Tuesday.

Cristian Perez scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a balk.

The Red Sox tied the game 1-1 in the ninth when Deiner Lopez scored on an error.

Wilmington starter Brady Singer went seven scoreless innings, allowing five hits while striking out six and walking one. Collin Snider (5-1) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Jake Cosart (0-3) took the loss in the Carolina League game.