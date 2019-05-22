North Carolina beats Virginia 3-2 in extra innings in first ACC tournament game

North Carolina teammates mob Caleb Roberts after he was hit by a pitch to drive in the winning run during UNC’s 3-2 victory over Virginia in 10 innings in the ACC Baseball Championship at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, N.C., Wednesday, May 22, 2019. ehyman@newsobserver.com

North Carolina sophomore pitcher Joey Lancellotti was in a jam. It was the top of the ninth inning, the bases were loaded with one out, and Virginia was threatening to score.

But Lancellotti took a deep breath and went to work. He struck out the next batter, and got the following batter to ground out to end the inning.

Two innings later, UNC won the game 3-2 in the bottom of the 10th, after freshman outfielder Caleb Roberts was hit by a pitch with bases loaded, bringing in the game-winning run.

Lancellotti, who came in for relief in the top of the eighth inning, was credited with the win. No. 5 seeded UNC (39-17) will play No. 4 seeded Miami (38-17) on Friday.

A win on Friday will ensure the Tar Heels will advance. A loss and Miami advances. According to the rules of pool play, the team with the best record through two games and highest seed advances to the next round. If No. 4 seeded Miami beats No. 5 UNC, because it has the highest seed, it would advance.

UNC junior starting pitcher Tyler Baum pitched 7 1/3 innings, struck out six batters, gave up five hits and only one run.

Baum had one of his best outings of the season, but probably should have been pulled from the game sooner.

He threw 90 pitches through seven innings, and had given up a lead off home run in the top of the seventh inning. The lead was 2-1 at that time.

But UNC’s pitching staff brought him back out in the top of the eighth. Baum walked the first batter of the inning, before Virginia’s Nic Kent laid down a sacrifice bunt to advance the runner.

Baum was pulled from the game a short time later in favor of Lancellotti. Lancellotti gave up a single, which scored the runner on second base and tied the game 2-2. He retired the next five batters.

Both starting pitchers pitched well, but the Tar Heels got on the board first in the bottom of the fourth inning. Freshman designated hitter Aaron Sabato hit a double off the left field wall. Two batters later, junior third baseman Ike Freeman hit a RBI single to right field to score Sabato, giving the Tar Heels a 1-0 run.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, the Tar Heels added another run to make it 2-0 after freshman short stop Dannny Serretti hit a double off the the left field wall.

The Cavaliers answered in the seventh after first baseman Nate Eikhoff hit a solo home run in the seventh. They tied it in the eighth.

Defense has been the Tar Heels’ biggest issue in recent games. The Tar Heels had a combined seven errors in their three game series with N.C. State last weekend. As a result, the Wolfpack won two out of three game and outscored the Tar Heels 25-7.

But in this game, their defense was much better. The Tar Heels did not make many defensive mistakes and did not commit an error. The Tar Heels defense got them out of the top of the 10th inning, when UNC outfielder Dylan Harris tracked down a hard hit ball to center field.

That gave the Tar Heels the opportunity to win in the bottom of the 10th. Virginia’s bullpen walked three consecutive batters in the bottom of the 10th, and hit the fourth, which gave UNC the win.