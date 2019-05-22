Odom hits walk-off single, Arkansas beats NW Arkansas 5-4

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -- Joseph Odom hit a walk-off single with two outs in the seventh inning, as the Arkansas Travelers topped the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 5-4 in the first game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

Logan Taylor scored the game-winning run after he was hit with a pitch, advanced to second on a single by Jordan Cowan and then went to third on an out.

The Travelers tied the game 4-4 in the bottom of the sixth when Evan White hit an RBI single, bringing home Nick Zammarelli.

Reliever Wyatt Mills (3-0) picked up the win after he struck out two while allowing two hits over two scoreless innings. Gabe Speier (0-1) went 1 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and four hits in the Texas League game. He also struck out one and walked one.

Zammarelli reached base three times in the win.

For the Naturals, D.J. Burt singled three times.

With the win, Arkansas improved to 7-1 against NW Arkansas this season.