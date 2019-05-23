Hawkeyes upset No. 1 seed Indiana 4-2 in Big Ten Tournament

Cole McDonald allowed five hits and struck out nine in eight innings, and bottom seed Iowa knocked off regular-season champion Indiana 4-2 in the Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday night.

The Hawkeyes (31-22), swept by Indiana in a three-game series in March and losers of five straight entering the tournament, play Nebraska on Thursday night. The Hoosiers (36-20) meet Minnesota in an afternoon elimination game.

The Hawkeyes broke through against Indiana starter Pauly Milto (8-6) in the seventh. Ben Norman scored on a play at the plate and, after Chris Whelan's bases-loaded sacrifice fly, Izaya Fullard hit a two-out RBI single off Connor Manous for a 3-1 lead.

Indiana managed two singles and a walk against McDonald (6-3) before scoring in the sixth when Matt Gorski followed Drew Ashley's triple with a base hit.

Grant Leonard worked the ninth for his school-record 14th save.