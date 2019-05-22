Amburgey, Higashioka lead the way for Scranton/WB

MOOSIC, Pa. (AP) -- Trey Amburgey homered and singled three times, scoring three runs while also driving in three as the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders topped the Pawtucket Red Sox 8-6 on Wednesday.

Kyle Higashioka homered and singled with four RBIs for Scranton/WB.

Up 2-0 in the fifth, Scranton/WB extended its lead when Higashioka hit a three-run home run.

Trailing 8-1, the Red Sox cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Bryce Brentz hit a grand slam.

The Red Sox saw their comeback attempt come up short after Chad De La Guerra scored on a forceout in the ninth inning to cut the Scranton/WB lead to 8-6.

Stephen Tarpley (3-0) got the win in relief while Pawtucket starter Matthew Kent (0-2) took the loss in the International League game.

For the Red Sox, Brentz homered and doubled, driving in five runs.