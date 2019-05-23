Marchand appears to avert injury scare in Bruins Cup tuneup

Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand (63) chases the puck with Carolina Hurricanes' Brett Pesce (22) during the first period in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference final series in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, May 16, 2019. AP Photo

Boston Bruins scoring leader Brad Marchand returned without missing a shift after appearing to hurt his left hand Thursday night when the team held an intrasquad scrimmage to tune up for the Stanley Cup Final.

Marchand bumped into Connor Clifton in front of the net "and jammed his ... I don't know what he jammed," coach Bruce Cassidy said.

"Injury risk was our biggest concern tonight. It will be Saturday when we practice at the regular time, and Sunday," Cassidy said. "He's fine."

With 10 days off between their sweep of the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference finals and Monday night's opener of the best-of-seven Cup final against the St. Louis Blues, the Bruins scheduled the scrimmage to stay sharp.

"It was good to get out there, and we appreciate the support," forward David Pastrnak said. "It's starting to feel real."

Tickets were $20 and the 17,565-seat TD Garden was sold out, with the proceeds going to the Boston Bruins Foundation. Fans chanted "We Want the Cup!" and "Let's Go Bruins!" and gave the team a standing ovation after Patrice Bergeron tipped a puck between his legs during a six-on-five, pulled goalie simulation before the buzzer.

Captain Zdeno Chara and Bergeron, the alternate captain, thanked the crowd after the scrimmage.

Marchand skated off flexing his hand near the end of the first 25-minute half. He appeared to be in discomfort on the bench, but was back for his next shift.

Cassidy left it up to the players to decide how much work they needed.

Goaltender Tuukka Rask played just one half. Chara, who missed the clincher of the East finals for undisclosed reasons, played the entire game. David Krejci showed up at the arena with an illness and was sent home, but he should be fine for Monday's game, Cassidy said.