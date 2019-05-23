Cox leads Lexington to 4-3 win over Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. (AP) -- Austin Cox struck out nine hitters over six innings, leading the Lexington Legends over the Hickory Crawdads in a 4-3 win on Thursday.

Cox (2-3) picked up the win after he walked three while allowing three hits.

Up 1-0 in the fourth, Lexington extended its lead when Chase Vallot hit a two-run home run.

After Lexington added a run in the seventh on a single by Michael Gigliotti, the Crawdads cut into the deficit with three runs in the eighth inning, including a single by Pedro Gonzalez that scored Sherten Apostel.

Tyree Thompson (0-2) went 4 1/3 innings, allowing three runs and four hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out three and walked one.

For the Crawdads, Gonzalez doubled and singled.