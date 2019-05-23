Ortiz, Sanchez lift Puebla over Aguascalientes 9-2

AGUASCALIENTES, Mexico (AP) -- Danny Ortiz homered and doubled twice, driving home four runs as the Pericos de Puebla defeated the Rieleros de Aguascalientes 9-2 on Thursday.

Daniel Sanchez homered and singled for Puebla.

Puebla started the scoring in the second inning when Herlis Rodriguez and Carlos Alberto Gastelum hit RBI singles.

After Puebla added two runs, the Rieleros cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Jose Vargas hit a solo home run and Cristhian Presichi scored on a groundout.

The Pericos later added a run in the eighth and four in the ninth to put the game out of reach.

Puebla left-hander Casey Harman (6-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on four hits over 6 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Hector Silvestre (2-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game after allowing four runs and 10 hits over five innings.