Ornelas, Goris lift Oaxaca over Laguna 8-3

LAGUNA, Mexico (AP) -- Julian Ornelas homered twice and doubled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple as the Guerreros de Oaxaca beat the Algodoneros Union Laguna 8-3 on Thursday.

Diego Goris singled three times with two runs for Oaxaca.

Oaxaca went up 5-0 in the fourth after Omar Meza hit a two-run single.

The Guerreros later added a run in the seventh and two in the eighth. In the seventh, Samar Leyva hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Goris, while Ornelas hit a two-run home run in the eighth.

Oaxaca starter Andres Ivan Meza (1-1) picked up the win after allowing four hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Saul Castellanos (2-4) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and five hits over four innings.

Oaxaca improved to 4-2 against Laguna this season.