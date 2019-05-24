Bae, Sanchez and Castro lead Greensboro in win

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) -- Ji-Hwan Bae had four hits, while Lolo Sanchez and Rodolfo Castro recorded three apiece as the Greensboro Grasshoppers topped the West Virginia Power 7-5 on Friday. The Grasshoppers swept the four-game series with the win.

Bae doubled and singled three times, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two.

West Virginia grabbed a 4-3 lead in the fifth after Charlie McConnell hit an RBI single and Johnny Slater stole home.

After tying the game in the sixth, the Grasshoppers took the lead for good with two runs in the seventh inning. Castro and Grant Koch both drove in runs en route to the two-run lead.

The Grasshoppers tacked on another run in the eighth when Bae hit an RBI double, scoring Kyle Mottice.

West Virginia saw its comeback attempt come up short after Bobby Honeyman hit an RBI single, scoring Jarred Kelenic in the eighth inning to cut the Greensboro lead to 7-5.

Will Gardner (1-0) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while David Ellingson (1-2) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Onil Pena homered and singled for the Power.

With the win, Greensboro remains undefeated (8-0) against West Virginia this season.