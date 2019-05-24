Sports
Zunica hits walk-off homer, Amarillo beats Midland 10-8
AMARILLO, (AP) -- Brad Zunica hit a walk-off two-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Amarillo Sod Poodles beat the Midland RockHounds 10-8 on Friday.
The Sod Poodles scored five runs in the eighth before Midland answered with five in the next half-inning to tie the game 8-8.
Zunica homered and doubled twice, scoring three runs and driving home a couple in the win.
Kazuhisa Makita (2-1) got the win in relief while Angel Duno (2-1) took the loss in the Texas League game.
Collin Theroux homered twice and singled, scoring three runs while also driving in three for the RockHounds.
