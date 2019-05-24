Norzagaray leads Laguna over Mexico 7-5

LAGUNA, Mexico (AP) -- Ciro Norzagaray had three hits and two RBI as the Algodoneros Union Laguna beat the Diablos Rojos del Mexico 7-5 on Friday.

Up 2-0 in the second, Laguna added to its lead when Norzagaray hit a two-run double and then scored on a single by Dustin Geiger.

Trailing 6-2, the Diablos Rojos cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Jorge Cantu hit a three-run home run.

The Algodoneros tacked on another run in the eighth when Edgar Robles hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Oscar Sanay.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Laguna starter Frank Garces (3-5) picked up the win despite allowing five runs and eight hits over 7 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Matt Gage (3-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and 10 hits over 5 2/3 innings.

Japhet Amador homered and singled twice, scoring two runs for the Diablos Rojos. Cantu homered and singled twice, driving home three runs.