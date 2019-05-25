Zazueta’s double leads Monterrey to 4-2 win over Quintana Roo

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) -- Amadeo Zazueta hit a run-scoring double in the first inning, leading the Sultanes de Monterrey to a 4-2 win over the Tigres de Quintana Roo on Saturday.

The double by Zazueta, part of a three-run inning, gave the Sultanes a 1-0 lead before Agustin Murillo hit a two-run single later in the inning.

After Quintana Roo scored a run in the first on a single by Yosmany Guerra, the Tigres cut into the deficit in the third inning when Manuel Orduno hit an RBI single, scoring Ruben Sosa.

The Sultanes tacked on another run in the eighth when Chris Roberson hit a solo home run.

Monterrey right-hander Edgar Gonzalez (8-0) picked up the win after allowing two runs on seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter Jorge Castillo (3-4) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up three runs and eight hits over 5 1/3 innings.