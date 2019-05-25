Orioles look to end 7-game slide against Rockies

Baltimore Orioles (15-36, fifth in the AL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (23-26, fourth in the AL West)

Denver; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Andrew Cashner (4-2, 4.14 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 36 strikeouts) Rockies: Kyle Freeland (2-5, 6.02 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore enters the matchup as losers of their last seven games.

The Rockies are 10-11 in home games. Colorado has slugged .448 this season. Nolan Arenado leads the club with a .609 slugging percentage, including 28 extra-base hits and 13 home runs.

The Orioles are 9-17 on the road. The Baltimore offense has compiled a .237 batting average as a team this season, last in the American League. Hanser Alberto leads the team with a average of .331. The Rockies won the last meeting 8-6. Scott Oberg recorded his second victory and Trevor Story went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBIs for Colorado. Mychal Givens took his third loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arenado leads the Rockies with 28 extra base hits and is slugging .609. Story is 12-for-46 with four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Dwight Smith Jr. leads the Orioles with 27 RBIs and is batting .277. Renato Nunez is 8-for-30 with two doubles, five home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .280 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Orioles: 1-9, .233 batting average, 7.38 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

Rockies Injuries: Chris Rusin: 10-day IL (back), Harrison Musgrave: 10-day IL (elbow), Wade Davis: 10-day IL (left oblique strain), Tyler Anderson: 60-day IL (left knee chondral defect), Noel Cuevas: 10-day IL (quad).

Orioles Injuries: Nate Karns: 60-day IL (forearm), Alex Cobb: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).