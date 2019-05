Ali Adnan helps Whitecaps beat FC Dallas 2-1

Vancouver Whitecaps' Ali Adnan, left, battles with FC Dallas' Michael Barrios for control of the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, May 25, 2019, in Vancouver, British Columbia. Richard Lam

Ali Adnan had his first MLS goal to help the Vancouver Whitecaps beat FC Dallas 2-1 on Saturday.

Lucas Venuto also scored for Vancouver (4-6-3) and Maxime Crepeau made three saves.

Adnan split defenders Michael Barrios and Reggie Cannon in the 30th minute and powered to the net for a high shot into the top right corner. Venuto beat Jesse Gonzalez with a low shot in the 40th to make it 2-0.

Dominique Badji scored for Dallas (5-6-3) in the 85th minute on a low-bouncing shot.

The Whitecaps are undefeated in three games. Dallas is winless in six games.