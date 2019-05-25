Skoug, Castillo lead Winston-Salem over Salem

SALEM, Va. (AP) -- Evan Skoug hit a grand slam in the eighth inning, and Cristian Castillo allowed just three hits over six innings as the Winston-Salem Dash topped the Salem Red Sox 17-3 on Saturday.

The grand slam by Skoug gave the Dash a 13-2 lead and capped a six-run inning for Winston-Salem. Earlier in the inning, Steele Walker hit a sacrifice fly and JJ Muno drew a bases-loaded walk.

The Dash later scored four runs in the ninth to put the game out of reach.

Castillo (3-5) allowed two runs while striking out eight and walking one to get the win.

Dylan Thompson (0-3) went 4 1/3 innings, allowing five runs and 10 hits while striking out two in the Carolina League game.