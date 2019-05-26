Marquez expected to start as Colorado hosts Baltimore

Baltimore Orioles (16-36, fifth in the AL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (23-27, fourth in the AL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: David Hess (1-6, 6.75 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 38 strikeouts) Rockies: German Marquez (5-2, 3.38 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 72 strikeouts)

LINE: Orioles favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: Either Baltimore or Colorado will take home a series victory with a win.

The Rockies are 10-12 on their home turf. The Colorado pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 5.09. German Marquez leads the team with a 3.38 ERA.

The Orioles are 10-17 on the road. The Baltimore offense has compiled a .242 batting average as a team this season, last in the American League. Hanser Alberto leads the team with a mark of .325. The Orioles won the last meeting 9-6. Andrew Cashner notched his fifth victory and Jonathan Villar went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Baltimore. Kyle Freeland registered his sixth loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado leads the Rockies with 30 extra base hits and is batting .333. Trevor Story is 13-for-46 with a double, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Trey Mancini leads the Orioles with 26 extra base hits and is slugging .558. Renato Nunez is 10-for-31 with two doubles, five home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .270 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by two runs

Orioles: 2-8, .257 batting average, 7.51 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

Rockies Injuries: Chris Rusin: 10-day IL (back), Harrison Musgrave: 10-day IL (elbow), Wade Davis: 10-day IL (left oblique strain), Tyler Anderson: 60-day IL (left knee chondral defect), Noel Cuevas: 10-day IL (quad), Charlie Blackmon: day-to-day (calf).

Orioles Injuries: Nate Karns: 60-day IL (forearm), Alex Cobb: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).