UNC crushes Georgia Tech in ACC tournament final, and earns its seventh tournament title

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets looked unstoppable in the ACC Tournament after their 9-2 semifinal win over N.C. State on Saturday.

Then they weren’t.

No. 5-seeded UNC scored a big fourth inning, and shut down the Yellow Jackets with its pitching en route to a 10-2 victory on Sunday.

The win gave UNC (42-17) its seventh ACC tournament title in school history. The previous two times – 2007 and 2013 – it advanced to the College World Series that year.

With the win, the Tar Heels also earn an Automatic-Bid in the NCAA tournament and are likely, but not guaranteed, to host a regional in the NCAA tournament. Coming into the game, UNC had the 14th-best RPI in the country. That will increase after Sunday.

As a top-eight seed in 2018, the Tar Heels hosted a regional and super regional. They went undefeated through both and advanced to the College World Series.

This year, the Tar Heels are 32-6 at home and 8-10 on the road.

After losing five of its last eight games of the regular season, including two of three at home to N.C. State, the Tar Heels’ goal was to win the ACC Tournament.

It didn’t come easy.

The Tar Heels won two games in pool play in extra innings. Against Miami, the Tar Heels were down five runs before winning in the 12th. Then they held off a late come back attempt against Boston College in the semifinals.

That leads us to to this game. The Yellow Jackets were the better team in the regular season. They won two out of three in Atlanta, and won the ACC Coastal Division title.

But aside from the run UNC allowed in the third inning, the Tar Heels looked like the superior team on Sunday.

The game was tied 1-1 in the top of the sixth when the Tar Heels caught fire. Freshman designated hitter Aaron Sabato blasted a two-run home run over the right center field wall. Two batters later, second baseman Ashton McGee hit a two-run home run of his own to give the Tar Heels a 5-1 lead.

UNC junior first baseman Michael Busch hit a solo home run in the seventh inning to make it 6-1. It was his third home run of the tournament. He finished the game 2-for-4 with an RBI, three runs and a walk.

The Tar Heels’ bullpen, which had been good all tournament, was good again on Sunday. UNC coach Mike Fox went to his bullpen early in the third inning. Relievers Hansen Butler and Joey Lancellotti combined to pitch 6 1/3 innings of one-run baseball. They faced 23 batters, struck out five, walked two and allowed two hits and one run.

Their only run allowed came in the ninth. Entering Sunday’s game, the bullpen had a 2.45 ERA in the tournament.

The Tar Heels added four runs in the ninth, including a home run from catcher Brandon Martorano.

When the final out was recorded, Busch raised his hands in victory. And Georgia Tech was stopped.