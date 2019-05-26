Hall’s double leads Reading to 1-0 win over Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) -- Darick Hall hit a run-scoring double in the sixth inning, leading the Reading Fightin Phils to a 1-0 win over the Harrisburg Senators in the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

Adam Haseley scored on the play after he reached base with a single and advanced to third on a double by Hall.

Starter Jose Taveras (1-0) got the win while Taylor Guilbeau (0-2) took the loss in relief in the Eastern League game.

The Senators were blanked for the second time this season, while the Fightin Phils' staff recorded their third shutout of the year.

The Fightin Phils swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 7-1.