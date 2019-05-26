Fairchild’s triple leads Daytona to 5-3 win over Fort Myers

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Stuart Fairchild hit a run-scoring triple in the seventh inning, leading the Daytona Tortugas to a 5-3 win over the Fort Myers Miracle on Sunday.

The triple by Fairchild started the scoring in a three-run inning and tied the game 3-3. Later in the inning, Daytona took the lead when Yonathan Mendoza hit a sacrifice fly and then added to it when Drew Mount hit an RBI single.

The Miracle went up 3-2 when Jose Miranda hit a solo home run in the fourth.

Aneurys Zabala (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Calvin Faucher (1-1) took the loss in the Florida State League game.