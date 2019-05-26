Asencio’s single leads Yucatan to 4-2 win over Tijuana

YUCATAN, Mexico (AP) -- Yeison Asencio hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Leones de Yucatan to a 4-2 win over the Toros de Tijuana on Sunday.

The single by Asencio, part of a two-run inning, gave the Leones a 3-2 lead before Leo Heras hit an RBI single later in the inning.

Humberto Sosa hit an RBI single, bringing home Asencio in the second inning to give the Leones a 1-0 lead. The Toros came back to take the lead in the third inning when Junior Lake hit a two-run home run.

Yucatan tied the game 2-2 in the third when Luis Juarez hit an RBI double, scoring Jonathan Jones.

Andres Avila (2-1) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Jumbo Diaz (2-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Lake homered and singled twice, driving in two runs for the Toros.