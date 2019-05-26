Kalish, Flores lift Omaha over Okla. City 5-0

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) -- Jecksson Flores had four hits, and Jake Kalish allowed just one hit over six innings as the Omaha Storm Chasers topped the Oklahoma City Dodgers 5-0 on Sunday.

Kalish (3-3) struck out seven to get the win.

In the bottom of the third, Omaha grabbed the lead on an RBI double by Flores and a two-run home run by Cheslor Cuthbert. The Storm Chasers then added single runs in the fourth and sixth innings. In the fourth, Erick Mejia drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Elier Hernandez, while Jorge Bonifacio hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Brett Phillips in the sixth.

Daniel Corcino (3-2) went five innings, allowing five runs and seven hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out one and walked five.

The Dodgers were held off the scoreboard for the fifth time this season, while the Storm Chasers' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.