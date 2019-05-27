Hansen and Daniels shut out Wisconsin, Quad Cities wins 5-0

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) -- Austin Hansen and Brett Daniels combined for a shutout as the Quad Cities River Bandits defeated the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 5-0 on Monday.

Daniels (2-3) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked one while allowing one hit over 4 1/3 scoreless innings. Aaron Ashby (3-2) went six innings, allowing four runs and four hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out six and walked four.

Quad Cities started the scoring in the first inning. After leading off the inning with a double, Austin Dennis stole third and then scored on a single by Jeremy Pena.

The River Bandits later added two runs in the fifth and one in the sixth and seventh to finish off the shutout.

Dennis doubled twice and singled, driving in two runs in the win.

The Timber Rattlers were held off the scoreboard for the third time this season, while the River Bandits' staff recorded their eighth shutout of the year.

With the win, Quad Cities improved to 5-2 against Wisconsin this season.