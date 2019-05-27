Jones’ homer leads Lynchburg to 5-2 win over Fayetteville

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) -- Nolan Jones hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning, leading the Lynchburg Hillcats to a 5-2 win over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Monday.

The home run by Jones scored Mike Rivera and Gabriel Mejia to give the Hillcats a 5-1 lead.

In the top of the sixth, Fayetteville cut into the deficit on a solo home run by Jonathan Arauz.

Lynchburg southpaw Juan Hillman (3-4) picked up the win after allowing two runs on four hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Nivaldo Rodriguez (0-2) took the loss in the Carolina League game after giving up five runs and six hits over five innings.