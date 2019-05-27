Reinheimer, Peterson lift Norfolk over Gwinnett in a 9-7 slugfest

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) -- Jack Reinheimer tripled and doubled, also stealing a base as the Norfolk Tides defeated the Gwinnett Stripers 9-7 on Monday.

Jace Peterson doubled and singled twice with two runs and a pair of RBIs for Norfolk.

With the game tied 1-1, the Tides took the lead for good with four runs in the fifth inning. Christopher Bostick hit a two-run double en route to the four-run lead.

The Tides later added three runs in the eighth and one in the ninth. In the eighth, Anthony Santander hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Peterson, while Mason Williams hit a solo home run in the ninth.

Gwinnett saw its comeback attempt come up short after Andres Blanco hit an RBI single, driving in Sal Giardina in the ninth inning to cut the Norfolk lead to 9-7.

Norfolk left-hander Keegan Akin (3-2) picked up the win after allowing one run on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Kolby Allard (4-3) took the loss in the International League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and six hits over 4 1/3 innings.

In the losing effort, Blanco, Jack Lopez and Giardina each had three hits for Gwinnett. Stranding 14 men on base, the Stripers did not take advantage of some good scoring chances in the loss.