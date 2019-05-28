Phillies open 3-game series at home against St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals (26-26, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (31-22, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

LINE: Phillies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and St. Louis are set to begin a three-game series.

The Phillies are 18-10 in home games. The Philadelphia offense has compiled a .244 batting average as a team this season, Jean Segura leads the team with a mark of .315.

The Cardinals are 10-14 on the road. St. Louis has slugged .421 this season. Marcell Ozuna leads the team with a mark of .525. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 24 extra base hits and is batting .266. Andrew McCutchen is 13-for-39 with five doubles, three home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Ozuna leads the Cardinals with 14 home runs and is batting .235. Matt Carpenter is 10-for-35 with a double, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 7-3, .253 batting average, 4.59 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Cardinals: 3-7, .224 batting average, 5.08 ERA, outscored by six runs

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 60-day IL (elbow), Edubray Ramos: 10-day IL (biceps), Tommy Hunter: 60-day IL (arm), Victor Arano: 10-day IL (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-day IL (groin).

Cardinals Injuries: Mike Mayers: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brett Cecil: 60-day IL (wrist/forearm).