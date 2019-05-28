Diamondbacks take on the Rockies in division matchup

Arizona Diamondbacks (28-26, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (25-27, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (4-5, 4.76 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 40 strikeouts) Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (3-4, 6.21 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado will host Arizona in a matchup of division foes.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Rockies are 8-10 against NL West opponents. Colorado has slugged .450 this season. Nolan Arenado leads the team with a mark of .635.

The Diamondbacks are 10-14 in division games. Arizona's team on-base percentage of .319 is eleventh in the MLB. Jarrod Dyson leads the club with an OBP of .378. The Rockies won the last meeting 4-3. Seunghwan Oh earned his second victory and David Dahl went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Colorado. Matt Andriese took his third loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arenado leads the Rockies with 71 hits and is batting .336. Trevor Story is 10-for-41 with a double, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Eduardo Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 60 hits and has 40 RBIs. Ketel Marte is 14-for-44 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .285 batting average, 5.42 ERA

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .249 batting average, 3.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Rockies Injuries: Chris Rusin: 10-day IL (back), Harrison Musgrave: 10-day IL (elbow), Jon Gray: day-to-day (finger), Wade Davis: 10-day IL (left oblique strain), Tyler Anderson: 60-day IL (left knee chondral defect), Charlie Blackmon: 10-day IL (calf).

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: day-to-day (right forearm tightness), Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Zack Greinke: day-to-day (abdominal), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: 10-day IL (knee), David Peralta: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jake Lamb: 10-day IL (quad), Wilmer Flores: 10-day IL (foot).