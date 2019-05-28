Hannover brings Mirko Slomka back as coach

Hannover is bringing Mirko Slomka back as coach in its bid to secure an immediate return to the Bundesliga.

Hannover, which was relegated this season, has also promoted former forward Jan Schlaudraff to serve as sporting director.

Slomka and Schlaudraff are associated with Hannover's recent successful spell as coach and star player, respectively. Both reached the Europa League with the club in 2011 and 2012.

Slomka was Hannover coach from January 2011-December 2013, assistant coach from 2001-04 and youth coach from 1989-99. He also coached Tennis Borussia Berlin, Schalke, Hamburger SV and Karlsruher SC.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The now 35-year-old Schlaudraff played for Borussia Mönchengladbach, Alemannia Aachen and Bayern Munich before joining Hannover in 2008. He took a role as assistant to Hannover's sporting leadership in April.