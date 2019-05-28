Martinez, Ozuna lead the way for Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) -- Juan Martinez and Reniel Ozuna each homered and drove in two runs as the Dayton Dragons beat the Lansing Lugnuts 8-1 on Tuesday. The win snapped a six-game losing streak for the Dragons.

Dayton started the scoring in the first inning when Pabel Manzanero hit a two-run home run.

Lansing answered in the top of the next frame when Gabriel Moreno hit a solo home run to get within one.

The Dragons later added five runs in the fifth and one in the seventh to put the game away.

Dayton left-hander Connor Curlis (1-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Cobi Johnson (1-4) took the loss in the Midwest League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and seven hits over 4 1/3 innings.

For the Lugnuts, Moreno homered and singled.