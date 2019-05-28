Parkinson, Haseley carry Reading to 7-1 win over Erie

READING, Pa. (AP) -- Adam Haseley homered and had two hits, and David Parkinson allowed just two hits over seven innings as the Reading Fightin Phils beat the Erie SeaWolves 7-1 on Tuesday.

Parkinson (5-2) allowed one run while striking out seven and walking two to pick up the win.

Reading went up 4-0 in the second after Josh Stephen and Henri Lartigue scored on a home run, and Luke Williams scored on a stolen base.

The Fightin Phils later added single runs in the third, sixth and seventh innings to secure the victory.

Logan Shore (2-4) went 2 2/3 innings, allowing five runs and six hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out one and walked three.