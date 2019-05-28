Cox leads Lexington to 3-0 win over West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) -- Austin Cox allowed just one hit over 6 1/3 innings, leading the Lexington Legends over the West Virginia Power in a 3-0 win in the second game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

Cox (3-3) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked one.

Lexington scored its runs when Kyle Kasser hit an RBI single in the fifth inning and Chase Vallot hit a two-run home run in the sixth.

Deivy Florido (2-1) went three innings, allowing three runs and four hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out three and walked one.

The Power were held off the scoreboard for the fourth time this season, while the Legends' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.

The teams split the doubleheader after West Virginia won the first game 5-4.