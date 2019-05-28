Rea leads Iowa to 3-0 win over New Orleans

METAIRIE, La. (AP) -- Colin Rea allowed just three hits over seven innings, leading the Iowa Cubs over the New Orleans Baby Cakes in a 3-0 win on Tuesday.

Rea (6-1) picked up the win after he struck out five.

In the fifth inning, Iowa took a 1-0 lead on a double by Wynton Bernard that scored Rea. The Cubs scored again in the eighth when Ian Happ and Donnie Dewees hit back-to-back solo home runs.

Mike Kickham (1-1) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing one run and four hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out eight and walked one.

The Baby Cakes were held off the scoreboard for the third time this season, while the Cubs' staff recorded their first shutout of the year.