Beasley leads Mobile to 2-1 win over Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Jeremy Beasley hurled six scoreless innings, leading the Mobile BayBears over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp in a 2-1 win on Tuesday.
Beasley (2-3) allowed three hits while striking out three and walking one to get the win.
After six scoreless innings, Mobile got on the board in the top of the seventh when Bo Way hit an RBI triple and then scored on a single by Jhoan Urena.
The Jumbo Shrimp cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Justin Twine hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Anfernee Seymour.
Jorge Guzman (1-6) went six innings, allowing two runs and two hits while walking three to take the hard-luck loss in the Southern League game.
