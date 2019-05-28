Kirilloff, Hamilton lift Pensacola over Mississippi 7-0

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) -- Alex Kirilloff homered and doubled, scoring two runs as the Pensacola Blue Wahoos beat the Mississippi Braves 7-0 on Tuesday.

Caleb Hamilton homered and singled with a couple of runs and two RBIs for Pensacola.

Pensacola started the scoring in the second inning when Hamilton hit a two-run home run.

Pensacola later scored in three additional innings to finish off the shutout, including a three-run seventh.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Tom Hackimer (1-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while Mississippi starter Joey Wentz (2-4) took the loss in the Southern League game.

The Braves were blanked for the sixth time this season, while the Blue Wahoos' staff recorded their 10th shutout of the year.

Pensacola improved to 4-2 against Mississippi this season.