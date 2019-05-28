Hunt leads Fort Wayne to 5-4 win over West Michigan

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (AP) -- Blake Hunt doubled twice and singled as the Fort Wayne TinCaps beat the West Michigan Whitecaps 5-4 on Tuesday.

Fort Wayne started the scoring in the first inning when Michael Curry hit a two-run double.

Trailing 5-1, the Whitecaps cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Christopher Proctor and Ulrich Bojarski hit RBI singles.

The Whitecaps saw their comeback attempt come up short after Jose King scored on an error in the ninth inning to cut the Fort Wayne lead to 5-4.

Fort Wayne right-hander Gabe Mosser (4-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Adam Wolf (2-6) took the loss in the Midwest League game after allowing five runs and eight hits over five innings.

For the Whitecaps, Bojarski doubled and singled twice, also stealing a base. Wenceel Perez tripled and singled, driving in a run and also scoring one.