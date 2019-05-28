Carlson, Lopez lead Springfield to 7-4 win over Tulsa

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- Dylan Carlson hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, and Irving Lopez homered and had two hits as the Springfield Cardinals topped the Tulsa Drillers 7-4 on Tuesday.

The double by Carlson started the scoring in a four-run inning and cut the Tulsa lead to 4-3. Later in the inning, Springfield tied the game when Randy Arozarena hit an RBI single and then took the lead when Brian O'Keefe hit an RBI double.

The Cardinals later tacked on a run in both the seventh and eighth innings. In the seventh, O'Keefe drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Carlson, while Lopez hit a solo home run in the eighth.

Springfield starter Williams Perez (5-2) picked up the win despite allowing four runs over six innings. Opposing starter J.D. Martin (2-4) took the loss in the Texas League game after giving up five runs and six hits over five innings.

Despite the loss, Tulsa is 8-2 against Springfield this season.