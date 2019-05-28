Davis leads Dos Laredos to 4-2 win over Saltillo

LAREDO, Texas (AP) -- Johnny Davis had three hits and scored two runs as the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos defeated the Saraperos de Saltillo 4-2 on Tuesday.

Down 3-1 in the sixth, Saltillo cut into the lead when Kristian Delgado hit an RBI single, driving in Jose Manuel Orozco.

The Tecolotes extended their lead in the seventh inning when Roberto Valenzuela hit an RBI single, bringing home Jose Luna.

Dos Laredos right-hander Kenneth Sigman (6-1) picked up the win after allowing two runs on six hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Sergio Mitre (5-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up three runs and seven hits over 5 2/3 innings.