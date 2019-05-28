Solis’ homer leads Monterrey to 8-3 win over Durango

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) -- Ali Solis hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, leading the Sultanes de Monterrey to an 8-3 win over the Generales de Durango on Tuesday.

The home run by Solis started the scoring in a five-run inning and gave the Sultanes a 5-3 lead. Later in the inning, Victor Mendoza hit a two-run triple and then scored on a triple by Marco Guzman.

Juan Gamez (2-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Marco Antonio Rivas (0-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Santiago Gonzalez reached base four times for the Generales.

Monterrey improved to 3-1 against Durango this season.