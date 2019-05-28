Sports
Hankerd, Figueroa lead the way for Mexico
MEXICO CITY (AP) -- Cyle Hankerd doubled twice, scoring two runs as the Diablos Rojos del Mexico topped the Rieleros de Aguascalientes 11-3 on Tuesday.
Carlos Figueroa doubled and singled twice with two runs and a pair of RBIs for Mexico.
Mexico scored in six different innings in the victory, including the first, when it scored four runs, including a two-run single by Ivan Terrazas.
Mexico starter David Reyes (2-3) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Jose A. Valdez (1-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and six hits over 3 2/3 innings.
Carlos Rodriguez homered and singled, driving home two runs for the Rieleros.
Mexico improved to 3-1 against Aguascalientes this season.
