Carter hits walk-off single, Monclova beats Laguna 5-4

MONCLOVA, Mexico (AP) -- Chris Carter hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Acereros del Norte topped the Algodoneros Union Laguna 5-4 on Tuesday.

Cade Gotta scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a single by Erick Aybar and then went to third on a single by Aybar.

The Acereros tied the game 4-4 when Alex Mejia hit an RBI single, driving in Juan Carlos Perez in the sixth.

The Acereros had four relievers combine to throw four scoreless innings in the victory. Carlos Bustamante (1-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Juan Macias (0-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For the Algodoneros, Eric Aguilera doubled and singled three times, scoring two runs. Adrian Gutierrez doubled and singled twice, driving in three runs.

Monclova improved to 3-1 against Laguna this season.