Fitzsimons’ double leads Burlington to 9-4 win over Cedar Rapids

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) -- Connor Fitzsimons hit a bases-clearing double in the first inning, leading the Burlington Bees to a 9-4 win over the Cedar Rapids Kernels in the first game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

The double by Fitzsimons came in the midst of a seven-run inning and gave the Bees a 4-2 lead. Later in the inning, Harrison Wenson hit a two-run home run and Tim Millard scored on a groundout.

Austin Krzeminski (1-1) got the win in relief while Cedar Rapids starter Andrew Cabezas (1-4) took the loss in the Midwest League game.