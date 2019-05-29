Brandon Dixon powers Tigers past Orioles 4-2

Detroit Tigers' Brandon Dixon follows through on a two-run home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the ninth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Baltimore. The Tigers won 4-2. AP Photo

Brandon Dixon hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the ninth inning to lead the Detroit Tigers past the Baltimore Orioles 4-2 on Wednesday night.

The Tigers, who took two of the three games, won their first road series since April 1-3 against the Yankees.

Orioles reliever Mychal Givens, recently demoted from the closer role, allowed a solo homer to John Hicks that tied the game 2-2 in the eighth.

Nicholas Castellanos walked to lead off the ninth and Dixon followed two batters later with a two-run shot off Branden Kline (1-2).

Nick Ramirez (1-0) didn't allow a hit over three innings of relief. Shane Greene gave up a two-out double to Stevie Wilkerson in the ninth but still picked up his 18th save.

Keon Broxton got his second homer for Baltimore since being acquired from the Mets on May 22.

The Orioles have lost 13 of 16 games.

Baltimore rookie left-hander John Means allowed one run and three hits with a season-high seven strikeouts and no walks over six innings. Means has thrown at least five innings and allowed three or fewer runs in his past five starts.

The Orioles took a 1-0 lead off left-hander Ryan Carpenter in the first on a double by Renato Núñez that scored Trey Mancini, who was hit by a pitch.

Means retired the first nine batters before Niko Goodrum had an infield hit in the fourth. Goodrum scored on Castellanos' double. Broxton gave the Orioles a 2-1 lead in the bottom half.

Carpenter, who was looking for his second career win, allowed two runs and four hits with three strikeouts and two walks over five innings.

FIRST PITCH

Kelvin Cruz, mayor of the Dominican Republic town of La Vega, threw out the first pitch. La Vega is the hometown of Orioles pitcher Gabriel Ynoa and infielder Jonathan Villar.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Tigers: SS Jordy Mercer had an MRI Wednesday, which revealed an acute right quad strain. The setback occurred Sunday during a minor league injury rehab assignment for the same injury. ... INF Josh Harrison (left hamstring tendon strain) is awaiting a second opinion after being placed on the 10-day IL May 28.

Orioles: 1B Chris Davis (left hip inflammation) expects to rejoin the club when eligible to come off the 10-day IL beginning June 4 against the Rangers. "I feel pretty good," Davis said. ... OF Mark Trumbo (knee surgery) did not have any setbacks in his first rehab assignment at Double-A Bowie.

UP NEXT

Tigers: Spencer Turnbull (2-4, 2.97 ERA) will return from the bereavement list and start the first game in Atlanta against Mike Foltynewicz (1-3, 5.67 ERA) on Friday night.

Orioles: Andrew Cashner (5-2, 4.55 ERA) starts the series opener Friday against the visiting San Francisco Giants and left-hander Drew Pomeranz (1-5, 6.45 ERA).