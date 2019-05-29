Riddle’s run leads New Orleans to 3-1 win over Iowa

METAIRIE, La. (AP) -- JT Riddle scored on a double play in the first inning, leading the New Orleans Baby Cakes to a 3-1 win over the Iowa Cubs on Wednesday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Baby Cakes and a three-game winning streak for the Cubs.

Riddle scored on the play to give the Baby Cakes a 1-0 lead after he led off the inning with a double and advanced to third on a single by Isan Diaz.

After New Orleans added two runs, the Cubs cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Robel Garcia hit a solo home run.

New Orleans right-hander Zac Gallen (7-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just four hits over 6 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Matt Swarmer (4-5) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after giving up three runs and seven hits over 6 1/3 innings.